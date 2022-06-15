Around the Web Watch: Chhattisgarh boy rescued from 80-foot borewell after 5-day operation On Friday, 11-year-old Rahul Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in his backyard. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago राहुल ने आख़िरकार मौत को मात दे दी, 5 दिनों की मेहनत को बाद बोरवेल से एनडीआरएफ, ज़िला प्रशासन की टीम ने सकुशल निकाला बधाई @bhupeshbaghel pic.twitter.com/ax2L1x7QhV— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 14, 2022 Rahul Sahu rescued after nearly 104 hours of hard work. He fell into a borwell on Friday evening. Rescue efforts have been going on since then...@TheQuint @QuintHindi pic.twitter.com/eUEdjYptdQ— Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) June 14, 2022 Officials said Rahul is responding and they are trying to cut through the rock to make a tunnel passage to Rahul and rescue him. pic.twitter.com/4kKUPNUpIB— Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) June 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chhattisgarh rescue operation