Viral Video 'He was shopping!': A big dog wandered into a Florida grocery store and refused to leave Eventually the police were able to reunite 'Bentley' the dog with his owner. Scroll Staff An hour ago 'HE WAS SHOPPING': Police in Bradenton, FL, were called in after a dog wandered into a dollar store and refused to leave. After a few hours inside the store, authorities were able to reunite the pooch, whose name is Bentley, with his thankful human. pic.twitter.com/o8UHHL8P6J— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 15, 2022