Viral Video Watch: ATM in Nagpur dispenses five times the amount of money requested Rs 500 denomination notes were erroneously stacked in the tray meant for Rs 100 notes. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 500 रुपए माँगने पर 2500 भईये ऐसी मशीन कहीं दिल्ली में नहीं लगी क्या ?नागपुर में एक एटीएम से 500 रुपए माँगने पर 2500 रू निकलने के बाद ATM पर लम्बी लाइन गई जिसकी खबर मिलते ही नागपुर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुँचकर एटीएम को बंद कर दिया... pic.twitter.com/McJlnl3sWB— Shehla J (@Shehl) June 15, 2022