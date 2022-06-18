Around the Web Europe: Summer becomes unbearable as some regions record temperatures as high as 40 degree Celsius Outdoor public events have been banned in an area of France as heatwave worsens. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Play A heat wave is sending temperatures soaring across Europe – drying up rivers, forests, and farmlands. Experts say, due to climate change heat waves are starting earlier now. pic.twitter.com/wwfu05eq4x— DW News (@dwnews) June 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. heat wave europe