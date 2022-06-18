Around the Web Watch: 1,000 women attend UK’s Royal Ascot horse race event in saris They intended to celebrate the creations of Indian weavers. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago HISTORY AT ROYAL ASCOT- 1000 WOMEN IN SAREES TODAY.. India and the Indian Sari makes waves IN THE WORLD! In support of Artisans , weavers , Handlooms in India ! We are off to Royal Ascot .. An initiative by Dr Dipti Jain..Well done ! #Ascot2022 #saree pic.twitter.com/VPkxrAoFoS— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) June 17, 2022 Ladies Day at #RoyalAscot and 1,000 ladies of South Asian descent have worn their traditional dress. A sea of sarees! Stunning! pic.twitter.com/ttVQr08YnB— Alice Bhandhukravi (@AliceBhand) June 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. #RoyalAscot UK