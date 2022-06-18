HISTORY AT ROYAL ASCOT- 1000 WOMEN IN SAREES TODAY.. India and the Indian Sari makes waves IN THE WORLD! In support of Artisans , weavers , Handlooms in India ! We are off to Royal Ascot .. An initiative by Dr Dipti Jain..Well done ! #Ascot2022 #saree pic.twitter.com/VPkxrAoFoS