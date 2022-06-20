Around the Web Watch: Assam residents catch fish, conduct business at floating shops on water-logged roads At least 71 people have been killed in the state due to extreme weather conditions resulting in floods. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Kamrup, Assam | Locals lay nets to catch fish at the inundated National Highway 31 in Moranjana area, Rangia in the wake of floods; vehicular movement also restricted to one side pic.twitter.com/UjGau0g8tw— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022 Out of business for a week courtesy the floods, a 35-y-o puts together a floating shop - selling candles, matchboxes and tamul paan ofc - in an inundated Guwahati locality. pic.twitter.com/ztViyncTu2— Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) June 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam Disaster