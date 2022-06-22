Around the Web Watch: Thousands of workers protest against rising cost of living in London People are protesting against low wages and public services being underfunded. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Protest about the governments handling of the cost of living crisis underway in central Londonpic.twitter.com/cOLOMopLxa— BNN 🇬🇧 Newsroom (@BNNUK) June 18, 2022 Angela Rayner is seen at the front of the march as thousands of demonstrators pass Downing Street. With inflation spiralling out of control the Trades Union Council organised the #protest to raise awareness about the #CostOfLivingCrisis. #London, UK June 18th, 2022 @pplsassembly pic.twitter.com/qdkMH4Q4mg— Andy Barton (@Andybartonphoto) June 18, 2022 LONDON, UK: Thousands of protesters today l gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to protest the cost of living crisis, My London reported. pic.twitter.com/LjownUvWl9— Apex World News (@apexworldnews) June 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. London protests UK