Watch: Police use tear gas to disperse students protesting against rising fuel prices in Kathmandu Fares for public transport have also gone up. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ▶️ Police in Nepal fired tear gas and charged at protesters with sticks to break up a demonstration against fuel price hikes, officials and witnesses said, in a sign of growing public discontent over rising inflation. (Reuters)https://t.co/ohuzaGgiFF pic.twitter.com/bIitDDCRxQ— Voice of America (@VOANews) June 20, 2022