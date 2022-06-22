Around the Web Watch: Karnataka MLA M Srinivas slaps college principal for being unable to answer his questions The Janata Dal leader was visiting Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ITI College to inspect work on a computer lab. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Shocking #Mandya @JanataDal_S mla M Srinivas slaps Principal of Nalwadi krishnaraja wadeyar college in infront of everyone. He was upset that the principal did not give him info about the newly setup lab. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SNGmqXDPVO— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. karnataka janata dal