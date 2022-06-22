#WATCH | A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, upon arrival in Guwahati, said 40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here.



Shinde& some other MLAs were unreachable after suspected cross-voting in MLC polls.



(Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/9mc2lMpobM