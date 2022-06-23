Viral Video Watch: Video of man struggling to ride overloaded scooter goes viral, Telangana police offers advice Telangana police appealed to the public to avoid putting one’s life, and that of others, at risk. Scroll Staff An hour ago My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data pic.twitter.com/kk8CRBuDoK— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2022 There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the Mobile, even if it's damaged.But not life...So our appeal to people avoid putting their life's at risk and others too.#FollowTrafficRules #RoadSafety @HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC @Rachakonda_tfc @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice https://t.co/Z6cipHFfDr— Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) June 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Police Caught on camera