Around the Web Watch: Houses collapse in China due to heavy rains and flooding, all residents safely evacuated

South China is witnessing its worst flood in decades.

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

Heavy rains & intense flooding hit China's Hunan Province in recent days, resulting in severe damage to homes in the city of Yongzhou—including one home that collapsed in its entirety on camera. All residents had been evacuated in advance and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/2ug6dJ7L3f— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 24, 2022

Heavy rainfall in China on June 22 caused a mudslide that led to the destruction of this house in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Residents had been evacuated previously and no injuries or deaths were reported. pic.twitter.com/8MLoOhZ1p7— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 24, 2022