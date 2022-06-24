Around the Web Watch: In Kerala, old public buses transformed into new learning spaces for school students ‘As an activity room it is very useful, and creates a curiosity in the children.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Old public transport buses are given a new life at a primary school in India's Kerala state. Once destined for the junkyard, they have been turned into activity rooms for children between the ages of three and five pic.twitter.com/N4ccfRP9As— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Education