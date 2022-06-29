Around the Web Watch: Abortion clinic in Alabama forced to turn away patients after Roe v Wade was overturned ‘I felt powerless as a physician. It’s like you have the tools to help somebody and you choose not to help them,’ said Dr Yashica Robinson. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago 'I just don't think it's fair' — This is what happened when an 18-year-old showed up to an abortion clinic in Alabama hoping get an abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned pic.twitter.com/hrkDZ3g3Oq— NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Politics