China: Crowds flock to swimming pools, buildings spray water from roofs as heat intensifies Some provinces have recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. VIDEO: 🇨🇳 Thousands cool off as heatwave strikes China's ZhengzhouCrowds took to a giant open-air swimming pool on Saturday as a blistering heatwave hit the city, causing temperatures to reach a record 42 degrees C (108 degrees F), according to local media pic.twitter.com/tNSWmDViFW— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 28, 2022 A 'mist-ifying' moment! A residential community in #Puyang, central China's Henan province, sprays water mist from the rooftops of the buildings to cool down during the sizzling heat wave that has caused record-high temperatures since mid-June in the area. #summer pic.twitter.com/7MhCGALM18— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) June 23, 2022