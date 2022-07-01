Scroll Watch: Cyclist covers 430 km stretch between Leh and Manali in 55 hours, sets world record According to the Border Roads Organisation, Preeti Maske has fulfilled the conditions for a Guinness world record. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Congratulations Ms Preeti Maske- Its a Guinness Record.55 hours & 13 minutes, is all she needed to cycle from Leh to Manali, approx 430 km. The ultra cycling effort in High Altitude terrain with reduced Oxygen availability speaks volumes of her tenacity and determination. pic.twitter.com/tGDjzKcAhm— 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) June 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports World Record