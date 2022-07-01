Around the Web Watch: Locals fish in massive potholes on NH 80 (and vehicles are tipped over) in Bhagalpur, Bihar The condition of the highway has worsened because of heavy rains. Scroll Staff An hour ago कहलगांव में NH-80 पर बने गड्ढे में मछली मार रहे हैं स्थानीय निवासी। pic.twitter.com/wNpZuugHBA— santosh (@gabbar_viru) June 22, 2022 NH-80 से यात्रा करने का मतलब अपनी जान हथेली पर लेकर कीजिये। pic.twitter.com/GntVdV9Wye— Bihar With PK (@PKwith_bihar) June 29, 2022 NH80 pic.twitter.com/MmEBuTBkT5— Akash Kumar (@AkashKu58757462) June 30, 2022 ...नजर चूकी और गड्ढे में गिरे! नेशनल हाईवे या मौत का हाईवे? pic.twitter.com/8zQzxIdeTR— News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) July 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bihar roads