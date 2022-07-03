Around the Web Watch: Municipal council office in Bhatkal, Karnataka removes Urdu sign from its board Section 144 was imposed within a 500-metre radius of the Bhatkal municipal council office till Saturday midnight. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #bhatkal #Karnataka municipal council removed #urdu letters from its board after DC issued notice that under the act only #Kannada & #English allowed. #VHP & pro #Kannada orgns had protested demanding Urdu 2b removed.#Muslim community members had protested demanding Urdu 2remain pic.twitter.com/qTJPUhEbL3— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka Politics