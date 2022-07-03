Around the Web ‘The art of hating has been cultivated with extraordinary skill’: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen ‘The biggest crisis that India is facing today is the possible collapse of the Indian nation,’ said Sen at the inauguration of the Amarta Sen Research Centre. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Nobel laureate Dr #AmartyaSen : Biggest Crisis that India is facing today is the possible Collapse of the Indian nation pic.twitter.com/Mq1eIM8rNn— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) July 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Amartya Sen comment