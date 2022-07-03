Around the Web Mumbai: Protests erupt against new state government’s decision to move metro car shed back to Aarey The Eknath Shinde administration overturned the previous government’s decision to relocate Mumbai Metro’s Line 3 car shed from Aarey colony. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago #SaveAarey: Green activists including #tribals and Mumbaikars have gathered again to protest against Metro-3 car shed project, an 1,800-acre urban forest area which is often termed as city’s 'green lung’. @mid_day @patel_bhupen pic.twitter.com/WcdTmCHySu— Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) July 3, 2022 #WATCH | Mumbai: Protests underway in Aarey, Goregaon against metro car shed. The newly formed Maharashtra government has directed the Advocate General that the metro car shed be built in Mumbai's Aarey colony itself. pic.twitter.com/XJ6Yr76atI— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022 War cry of citizens to #SaveAareyDestroying Mumbai's critical carbon sink, water recharge zone, wildlife habitat to build a metro carshed is ecocide.Newly elected Maharashtra govt needs to get its priorities right in this time of #climatecrisis@CMOMaharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/eD2IBws8Cx— Neelam Ahluwalia (@nahluwalia20) July 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra environment