Around the Web ‘He was exercising his constitutional right to protest’: Noam Chomsky on Umar Khalid The social scientist and activist speaks up. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Hindus for Human Rights, Indian American Muslim Council, Dalit Solidarity Forum, and India Civil Watch International join Dr. Chomsky and Prof. Gandhi in calling for Umar Khalid’s immediate release. PART 2 pic.twitter.com/rolFjhpPhk— Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) July 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Umar Khalid Noam Chomsky