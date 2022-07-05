Viral Video Caught on camera: Spectacular timelapse video shows Milky Way lighting up the night sky Filmed in the town of al-Nayrab in Idlib, Syria. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Timelapse images show the Milky Way galaxy glimmering in the night sky as it eerily lights up an abandoned and destroyed amusement park on the frontline between regime forces and rebel fighters, in the town of al-Nayrab, in Syria's northwestern Idlib region pic.twitter.com/LFTFSQ09lJ— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sky video