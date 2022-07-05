Viral Videos Watch: Fourth of July shootings in US cities of Chicago, Philadelphia leave 6 dead, dozens injured Horrifying scenes from the day America was celebrating its independence. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In the middle of an interview with teenagers, NBC10's @LeahUko's cameraman captures the chaos as people rush from the scene of shooting near Eakins Oval as fireworks explode overhead. Here's the latest. https://t.co/L0sUQS1E7g pic.twitter.com/NKRYHgvrjg— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 5, 2022 Another shooting during another 4th of July festivity in AmericaAnother video of Americans running scaredThis time: 2 police officers were shot in the area of the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July festivities in Philadelphia, reports @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jAtxeGRhmz— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 5, 2022 Another video from a different point of view where shots are heard. pic.twitter.com/rI7TDTB3Gk— CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) July 4, 2022 ❗️BREAKING: Shooting at Independence Day parade in USRead: https://t.co/9KFrF1D7kY pic.twitter.com/TsRHnrFPhc— RT (@RT_com) July 4, 2022 Families at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, react as sirens begin to blare; at least six people were killed in a mass shooting at the parade, and two dozen seriously hurt.Latest details: https://t.co/wEpJ7hvpyD pic.twitter.com/YYmDupoHYD— ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Shooting