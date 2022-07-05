Around the Web Watch: Eco-activists glue themselves to frame of painting at National Gallery in London The Just Stop Oil activists covered the painting with a poster of an apocalyptic future before gluing themselves to it on Monday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Listen to why Eben took this action today.Just Stop Oil has been targeting art, as well as sport as it is part of our collective culture.We love our history and culture too much to just allow it all to be destroyed.Join the resistance - https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/3c7sX8QSdl— JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) July 4, 2022 Two activists from the @JustStop_Oil group cover John Constable's 1821 painting "The Hay Wain" with a poster of an apocalyptic future, and then glue themselves to its frame during a protest at the National Gallery in London 📸 Carlos Jasso for @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/aWPv7VvDR0— AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Environment