Viral Video Watch: Drivers play football on highway as protests against high fuel prices block traffic Spotted on the M4, the London-South Wales Motorway, in the UK. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago People get out of their cars and play football on the M4 as traffic is stopped during fuel protests.People have been spotted playing football on the M4 after fuel protesters brought traffic to a standstill. The motorway was closed in both directions just after 8.30am. pic.twitter.com/FyZ87pJugc— Petronilla Husbands (@PetronillaHusb1) July 4, 2022 protests UK fuel