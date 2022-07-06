Around the Web Paris: Protestors demonstrate against US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade The demonstrated in front of the Eiffel Tower. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Protesters in Paris marched toward the Eiffel Tower, holding up hangers with slogans like 'My body = my decision' after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, restoring the ability of individual states in the U.S. to ban abortion pic.twitter.com/7qYjE9PpY4— Reuters (@Reuters) July 3, 2022 Paris in solidarity of American women #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/hTp2f2xn3u— evahusson (@evahusson) June 26, 2022 De New York jusqu'à Paris, avortement libre et gratuit 🔥Pas d'émancipation des femmes sans revolution 🤜Rejoignez le cortège du NPA Jeunes à la Marche féministe 💥#IVG #feminisme #paris #roevwade pic.twitter.com/dXRGS4lBCd— NPA Jeunes 92 (@NPAJeunes92) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paris abortion