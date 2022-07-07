Around the Web ‘Sinking ships fleeing the rats’: UK Opposition leader Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson’s ex-ministers The comments were made after over 50 ministers and aides quit the cabinet. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sir Keir Starmer says: "Isn't this the first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rats".Boris Johnson responds: "He should hear what his lot say about him".Latest: https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fOK3oroU43— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Boris Johnson UK