Bihar: Villagers are breaking their houses and collecting bricks to relocate and rebuild amid floods Residents of Gopalpur are relocating with household items after more than 30 homes were washed away by floods. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago बाढ़ की त्रासदी …लोग अपने हाथों से अपना घर तोड़ रहे.बिहार में बाढ़ के दौरान लोग अपना घर इसलिए तोड़ते हैं ताकि कटाव में घर बह जाने से अच्छा है कुछ ईंट बचा ली जाएँ, ताकि फिर से घर बनाने में मदद मिल जाए. तस्वीरें भागलपुर के गोपालपुर की हैं, 30-40 घर पहले ही कोसी में समा चुके हैं. pic.twitter.com/v9zbSaL1Ku— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) July 7, 2022 Bihar floods