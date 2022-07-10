Around the Web ‘Eid Mubarak’: Ons Jabeur makes history as the first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon final Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur lost to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago “I’m trying to inspire the next generations. I hope they are listening”@Ons_Jabeur, keep blazing the trail 🇹🇳#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/t4214lhOFu— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022 Players at #Wimbledon usually wave down at the masses, but Ons Jabeur came down from the balcony to greet her adoring public. 🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/QLn9HqlE7K— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports tennis women