Around the Web Watch: Ratlam’s BJP mayoral candidate threatens to cut off utilities to homes with Congress flags ‘It doesn’t matter if we don’t get votes from 5-10 houses, but teach them a lesson,’ said the candidate in the Madhya Pradesh town. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago “जिनके भी घर पर कांग्रेस के झंडे लगे हैं, सारी सुविधाएँ बंद करो उनकी”-MP के रतलाम में BJP के महापौर प्रत्याशी प्रह्लाद पटेल pic.twitter.com/xRmeaPG3QR— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) July 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Politics