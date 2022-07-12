Viral Video Watch: Strong winds make waterfall defy gravity in the Western Ghats The water turns into a mist and flows upwards because of the strong winds. Scroll Staff 5 minutes ago When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range.Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra Environment