Around the Web Watch: 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar back home after winning medals at athletics event in Finland She won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint and a bronze medal in shot-put at the Tampere World Masters Athletics Championships. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago "I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country," says 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar on winning gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland pic.twitter.com/KCaDWbGUW2— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. sports women