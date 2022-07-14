Around the Web ‘Buy a flat with the same amount’: How Singapore is restricting car sales to beat traffic congestion Singapore’s political situation and efficient public transportation system make it feasible for the government to throttle car purchases. Scroll Staff Jul 14, 2022 · 10:01 am "Citizens could even buy a flat with the same amount."The cost of owning a car in Singapore has skyrocketed as the government restricts sales to prevent congestion and pollution. @nurinsofia_ explains how that policy could affect residents https://t.co/bAvXkTkSJX pic.twitter.com/DtUH8FlN9I— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Singapore Cars