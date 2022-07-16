Viral Video Watch: Elephant who fainted from stress revived with CPR after she and her calf got stuck in a hole The pair was safely rescued and has returned into the wild. Scroll Staff An hour ago ELEPHANT RESCUE: A veterinarian and national park staff saved an elephant mother in Thailand after they performed CPR on her Wednesday The elephant fainted from stress after her calf fell and got stuck in a hole. They were both rescued and safely walked back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/O1WZhzBDZW— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Thailand