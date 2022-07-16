Around the Web Watch: Police arrests intoxicated pilot for landing aircraft on highway in Missouri, US The aircraft was towed away following the arrest. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago LUCKY LANDING: A pilot police believe to have been intoxicated ran out of fuel and landed on an interstate in Missouri, managing to avoid colliding with any vehicles on the road and suffering only minor injuries. https://t.co/Ul6CJ9Hzas pic.twitter.com/OtqQ3Xpc7h— ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2022 Authorities say an intoxicated pilot landed a small aircraft on a highway southeast of Kansas City, Missouri.The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the plane had a "minor collision" with a guardrail but otherwise didn't hit anything. pic.twitter.com/HPod13CDH8— The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. pilot plane