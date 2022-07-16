Around the Web Watch: San Francisco airport evacuated after bomb threat, one person detained Authorities discovered an unattended package that led to suspicions. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago 🚨#BREAKING: San Francisco airport's international terminal evacuated📌#SanFrancisco | #CAThe San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal was evacuated due to a bomb threat and authorities say they found a potentially incendiary device one person was arrested pic.twitter.com/meLFtSlDvC— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2022 Police are on scene and have the area taped off at San Francisco International Airport while they investigate @kron4news pic.twitter.com/QUTUzCLwyo— Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) July 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. San Francisco airport