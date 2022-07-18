Viral Video ‘Emmanuel, don’t do it!’: Emu becomes a viral sensation for constantly disrupting owner’s videos ‘How does that make you feel? Is that everything you have ever wished for?” Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP— David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022 Emmanuel heard about the love he’s getting on Twitter and had to flex on y’all real quick 🥵 pic.twitter.com/uKmkezxPT4— eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. birds video