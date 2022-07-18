Viral Videos Watch: Murdered singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents unveil his statue in his village, Moosa ‘I can't bear to see my son as a statue at 28,’ said the late singer’s father. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago A Statue has been made of Sidhu Moosewala by Iqbal Singh Gill for his Samad. pic.twitter.com/JPbAh0wS8g— Kaur ਕੌਰ ♥️ (@KaurisMe) July 10, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎨ARTIST_IQBAL_GILL🎨 (@artistiqbal) Sidhu Moosewala’s parents got emotional while they were installing statue of their son where he got cremated #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/83RAGuYTAb— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Punjab Music