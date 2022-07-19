Viral Videos Watch: Cricketer Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru A biopic on the life of Jhulan Goswami, former Indian cricket captain, starring actor Anushka Sharma is in the works. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago KL Rahul batting on Jhulan Goswami's bowling at the NCA. pic.twitter.com/9VR4hAfm5n— Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) July 18, 2022 K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling.📍NCA, Bangalore@klrahul • @cool_rahulfan pic.twitter.com/xkuvvPZsHP— Juman Sarma (@Juman_gunda) July 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket women