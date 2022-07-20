Around the Web Watch: US lawmakers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrested during abortion rights protest Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Cori Bush were amongst the Democratic lawmakers arrested for ‘blocking traffic’ while protesting in support of abortion rights. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022 Correction : it’s not clear in this video of @ilhanmn that she is in handcuffs - staff says she has been taken into custody along with other MOC during a pro abortion rights protest - it looks at the end of the clip that she is not in cuffs pic.twitter.com/PLtGJ2dR5C— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022 .@CoriBush, @AOC, @IlhanMN, @AyannaPressley & other Members of Congress arrested for civil disobedience in front of Supreme Court. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/GxtxS4aMYb— Lynese Wallace (@lynesewallace) July 19, 2022 Correction: We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Politics abortion