Around the Web Watch: 92-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan after 72 years Reena Varma visited her ancestral home in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi after the Pakistan High Commission in India issued a three-month visa as a goodwill gesture. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago 92 years old , Rena Verma, from India , reached Rawalpindi her ancestral Towm , after 75 years . The residents of her Mohala, welcomed her with Dhol thumping . pic.twitter.com/3VRG7gXTWD— tariq mahmood ch (@tariqchaaj) July 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. pakistan india