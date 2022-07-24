Around the Web Watch: Sinkhole opens up under swimming pool, one dead, one injured There were six individuals in the pool at the time of the incident, and the others were unharmed. The incident took place in Israel. Scroll Staff An hour ago “One man has been injured and another is missing after a sinkhole opened up in a inground pool at a home in central Israel.The incident occurred during a pool party." pic.twitter.com/S9cByAFebx— natureismetal (@NIMactual) July 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel accident