Viral Video Watch: This pair of birds regularly attacks pedestrians who get too close to their nest The birds were reported not to have missed attacking a single pedestrian who got too close for their liking. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago A pair of aggressive red-winged blackbirds had pedestrians scrambling for cover on a street in Montreal.The birds ‘did not miss one single pedestrian,’ said Aya Chraibi, who recorded a viral TikTok of the bird attacks. ‘I guess those birds are overprotective of their nest.’ pic.twitter.com/BVgEpNRfvy— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada birds