Viral Video Watch: Man posing as Yama, Hindu god of death, joins Bengaluru residents to protest against potholes One way to attract attention. Scroll Staff An hour ago Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality. The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka @NammaBengaluroo pic.twitter.com/2kDuXPMlcZ— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 24, 2022 Yamaraja on roads? Dont be surprised, the MLA Krishnappa & BDA has given him tender to yama to take away people! Yesterday #CMKR did an unique protest against the #pothole roads of Anjanapura. Even after a very rigours protests last year the MLA & BDA hasnt woken up! pic.twitter.com/G6ValiSWFT— ChangeMakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR) ® (@_kanakapuraroad) July 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bengaluru roads