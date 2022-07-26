Viral Video Watch: Marriage proposal during safari goes awry after woman gets hit in the face by giraffe The bride-to-be, Montserrat Cox, had to wear a neck brace for the next few days. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Woman left in neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal#BBNaija • #AquafinaPadiOfLife • Zack Orji • Arise News • #jeremiahfufeyinexposed • WTF Lagos • RIP Maria pic.twitter.com/rUEklDqqM5— TWAA.ng (@TWAA_ng) July 22, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montserrat Cox (@montserratcox) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals marriage