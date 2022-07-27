Around the Web Watch: Woman opens fire at airport, is shot and injured by airport police officer in Dallas, USA The woman fired multiple times into the air. No other injuries were reported. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Passengers waiting for their flights quickly took cover when a 37-year-old woman fired multiple gunshots towards the ceiling at Dallas Love Field Airport. The woman was taken into custody after a responding officer shot and injured her. No other injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/USAlbcmOJz— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Shooting