A man vaccinated more than 30 schoolchildren with a single syringe in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. The incident violated the protocol of single-use syringe.

The man claimed only one syringe was sent by the authorities, and that he was ordered by a certain “senior” to vaccinate the children with it. He admitted to vaccinating close to 35 children with one syringe.

“The person who delivered the materials gave me only one syringe,” the man said. When asked if he was aware that one syringe should not be used to inject multiple people, he said, “I know that. Which is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said yes. How am I to blame? I did what I was asked to do.”