Around the Web Watch: Centuries old historical buildings damaged in magnitude 7 earthquake in the Philippines The powerful earthquake jolted northern Philippines, damaging colonial era buildings on the island of Luzon. Scroll Staff An hour ago Breaking: Damage reported at the Bantay Watchtower in Vigan, Philippines, following magnitude 7.3 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/owNaF5E1sf— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 27, 2022 Parts of St.Catherine of Alexandria Church at Poblacion Tayum Abra was destroyed by recent earthquake in the Philippines pic.twitter.com/IYDVfkUKRq— Kristyano Sunny (@KristyanoSunny) July 27, 2022 An earthquake in the northern Philippines killed at least 5 people. It also damaged Spanish colonial-era buildings in Vigan, a Unesco-recognised town pic.twitter.com/zmWt4zoy4j— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) July 28, 2022