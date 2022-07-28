Around the Web Watch: NGO removes over 100,000 kg of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch The Great Pacific garbage patch, also called Pacific trash vortex, is located in the North Pacific Ocean. Scroll Staff An hour ago BREAKING: more than 100,000kg of plastic removed from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP).Thank you to our determined offshore crew and supporters worldwide; together, we have now officially cleaned up 1/1000th of the GPGP. pic.twitter.com/DLWPNkspcr— The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) July 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. oceans pollution