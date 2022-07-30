Around the Web Watch: British diver Tom Daley protests against anti-LGBTQIA+ laws at Commonwealth Games Daley entered the opening ceremony with a group carrying Pride flags representing the 35 Commonwealth countries that retain anti-LGBTQIA+ laws. Scroll Staff An hour ago Wow, what an amazingly powerful moment as @TomDaley1994 carries the Commonwealth Baton into the #B2022 arena, supported by flag bearers representing the 35 Commonwealth countries that retain colonial anti-LGBT+ laws.Billions are watching this from all over the planet 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/OlyQmKZNKp— Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) July 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. LGBTQ sports